ATLANTA: Parents Of 8-Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed Near Rayshard Brooks’ Memorial Plead For Help

An 8-year-old girl in Atlanta became the latest victim of gun violence after an unidentified gunman fired into a vehicle. Secoriea Turner was fatally wounded on the night of July 04, 2020, near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was murdered.

“You shot and killed a baby," said Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms according to Yahoo News.

Bottoms verbally expressed her disdain for the violent offense during a press conference. “Enough is enough,” she continued.

Yahoo News reports, Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant says Turner was shot and killed while riding in the car with her mother and a friend. Her mother attempted to enter a parking lot where police say she was confronted by a group of armed people.

"At some point someone in the group opened fire, striking the car multiple times," said Bryant.

The barricaded area is less than half-a-mile from the fast-food restaurant where Brooks was shot and killed by Garrett Rolfe, the now fired Atlanta police officer who shot him in the back after a brief confrontation. Barricades were removed from the area following Brooks’ funeral on June 23, however, new barriers were erected in place.

On that tragic night, Brooks was approached by the two former officers, Rolfe and Devon Brosnan. Brooks was shot twice in the back by Rolfe after obtaining one of the officer’s Tasers and attempting to run away. Rolfe faces multiple charges including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath.

"We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks," Turner’s mother Charmaine Turner said at the news conference according to Yahoo News. "We ain't got nothing to do with that. [We're] innocent. We didn't mean no harm. My baby didn't mean no harm," she continued.

"They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own." Secoriya Williamson, father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, addressed the public during a press conference with the mayor after his daughter was shot and killed.

Bottoms explains that since the incident, multiple peaceful demonstrations have occurred throughout the city. The shooting is not confirmed to be related to any protests and no suspects have been named.

"For every 100 gatherings, we have an incident," said Bottoms. "It's frustrating."

Authorities have issued a $10,000 reward for information on Monday. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive the reward by calling 404-577-8477.

