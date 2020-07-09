Black Mom Says MAGA Hat Racists Threatened Her And Daughter With Gun

An African-American woman in Raleigh, N.C., says two white men wearing MAGA hats threatened her and her 15-year-old daughter by pointing a gun at them and shouting racial epithets in a road rage incident..

Zariel Balogun told local station WTVD that she had been shopping at a BJ’s store and was pulling out of its parking lot when she came across a four-way stop. Another vehicle had moved out of it at the same time she did and when she honked her horn the people in the other car began screaming at her and drove up next to her.

That’s when an unidentified man pulled a gun out and pointed it at Balogun and her daughter.

"He pointed (the gun) at me and my 15-year-old daughter that was in the passenger side seat, and I told him to put his gun away ‘cause he wasn't going to shoot anyone,” said Balogun. “When I said that, it kind of made him mad. He started saying 'Oh they're not scared of guns. They're ghetto, black b****s. He immediately turned his hat around and said 'This is exactly why we need to Make America Great Again because of these ghetto black b****s.' "

Balogun filed a police report for aggravated assault, according to WTVD.