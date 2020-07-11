Atlanta Mayor Shifting City Back To 'Phase 1' Of Pandemic Response

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta has halted the city's reopening plans and ordered residents to stay home as she revises the city's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. After an alarming spike in cases, she's putting the city back to "Phase 1" of a five phase to resume normal activities.
Bottoms released a statement on Friday explaining that this move is in response to the "alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia."
BREAKING: Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms is preparing to rollback city’s reopening plans to help slow the surge of coronavirus cases; the city is currently in phase 2 of its 5 step reopening plan, but now they will go back to phase 1, according to mayor’s spokesperson. @wsbtv— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) July 10, 2020
"Based upon the surge of COVID-19 cases and other data trends, pursuant to the recommendations of our Reopening Advisory Committee, Atlanta will return to Phase I of our reopening plan," the statement reads. "Georgia reopened in a reckless manner and the people of our city and state are suffering the consequences."
Phase 1 requires residents to remain in their homes except for essential trips. Restaurants will only do delivery and to-go orders while only necessary city facilities and businesses will be allowed to stay open. Atlanta will also pause its intake of special event applications.
Atlanta entered Phase 2 of reopening in May.
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS