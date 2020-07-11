Atlanta Mayor Shifting City Back To 'Phase 1' Of Pandemic Response

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during The Royal Brunch at Center For Civil & Human Rights on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Reopening plans have halted after dramatic spike in Covid-19 cases.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta has halted the city's reopening plans and ordered residents to stay home as she revises the city's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. After an alarming spike in cases, she's putting the city back to "Phase 1" of a five phase to resume normal activities. 

Bottoms released a statement on Friday explaining that this move is in response to the "alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia."

"Based upon the surge of COVID-19 cases and other data trends, pursuant to the recommendations of our Reopening Advisory Committee, Atlanta will return to Phase I of our reopening plan," the statement reads. "Georgia reopened in a reckless manner and the people of our city and state are suffering the consequences."

Phase 1 requires residents to remain in their homes except for essential trips. Restaurants will only do delivery and to-go orders while only necessary city facilities and businesses will be allowed to stay open. Atlanta will also pause its intake of special event applications. 

Atlanta entered Phase 2 of reopening in May.

Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

