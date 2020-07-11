Atlanta Mayor Shifting City Back To 'Phase 1' Of Pandemic Response

Bottoms released a statement on Friday explaining that this move is in response to the "alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia."

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta has halted the city's reopening plans and ordered residents to stay home as she revises the city's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. After an alarming spike in cases, she's putting the city back to "Phase 1" of a five phase to resume normal activities.

BREAKING: Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms is preparing to rollback city’s reopening plans to help slow the surge of coronavirus cases; the city is currently in phase 2 of its 5 step reopening plan, but now they will go back to phase 1, according to mayor’s spokesperson. @wsbtv

"Based upon the surge of COVID-19 cases and other data trends, pursuant to the recommendations of our Reopening Advisory Committee, Atlanta will return to Phase I of our reopening plan," the statement reads. "Georgia reopened in a reckless manner and the people of our city and state are suffering the consequences."

Phase 1 requires residents to remain in their homes except for essential trips. Restaurants will only do delivery and to-go orders while only necessary city facilities and businesses will be allowed to stay open. Atlanta will also pause its intake of special event applications.

Atlanta entered Phase 2 of reopening in May.