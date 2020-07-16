Brutal Video Shows Virginia Trooper Dragging Black Man From Car By His Neck

Virginia State Police have started a criminal investigation into a 2019 incident in which a trooper forcibly removed a Black driver from his car and can be heard saying on video: "You're gonna get your a** whooped in front of f**king Lord and all creation."

According to Lynchburg station WSET, on April 20, 2019, the driver, Derrick Thompson, 28, was pulled over for driving with an expired inspection decal. The trooper saw that he was also driving with a suspended license, claims she detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car and called additional troopers for backup.

But in the video, Thompson does not give his consent for a search and said that he felt unsafe. He also showed that he was unarmed and was not a threat to the three responding troopers.

About 10 minutes into the traffic stop, one of those Troopers, Charles Hewitt told Thompson he was under arrest. But he refused to leave his car and that is when Hewitt began to drag him from the vehicle.

"I'm giving you to the count of three," Hewitt shouts, then says into the camera: "One... two... watch the show, folks!"