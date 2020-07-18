Marco Rubio Sparks Backlash For Posting Picture Of Elijah Cummings In Tribute To John Lewis

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio shared a tweet on Saturday (July 18) with his thoughts about the death of civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis who passed away on Friday after fighting Stage IV pancreatic cancer.
"It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero. May the Lord grant him eternal peace," the Republican politician wrote in the tweet.
What if @marcorubio is the dumbest? pic.twitter.com/5IYGl0oelV— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 18, 2020
While the sentiment might have been a nice one, Rubio made an enormous error by posting a picture of him and Elijah Cummings, another Black member of the House of Representatives who have died within the last year.
RELATED: President Barack Obama Remembers John Lewis: ‘He Was One Of My Heroes’
Not only was the tweet embarrassing, but Rubio also made the picture his profile image on Twitter before it and his tweet disappeared.
In a follow-up tweet, Rubio acknowledged he “tweeted an incorrect photo” and shared what is apparently a screenshot image of himself with Lewis from a 2017 appearance in Miami.
Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was a genuine American hero
I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below
My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ
*Facepalm*
Twitter went in on Marco Rubio. See what they had to say below.
Guys, stop making fun of Marco Rubio. @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/ao2EcRRjnO— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 18, 2020
marco rubio be like “when i was a kid i loved the cosby show” pic.twitter.com/89BYoPy4A1— alex english (@alex3nglish) July 18, 2020
I am honored and blessed to know @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/iej7uUO0cI— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) July 18, 2020
"Siri, are any of these John Lewis?"--Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/3gJXjFECqz— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 18, 2020
It’s been an honor to watch @marcorubio’s fall from Presidential hopeful to historically inept and reviled punchline. pic.twitter.com/v6LtY2yl9X— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) July 18, 2020
I'm so honored to have met Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/xPTM8hdZNQ— 𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️🌈🇲🇽🗽𝚀𝙳 𝟷𝟸𝟽 #GoodTrouble (@Lady_Star_Gem) July 18, 2020
Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
