Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claps Back Perfectly At Congressman Who Hurled Sexist Profanity At Her

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is rejecting an apology from a fellow legislator after he was heard directing derogatory and profane language at her during an encounter on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

During their exchange on Monday (July 20), Florida Rep. Ted Yoho reportedly called her “disgusting” for suggesting that an increase in crime in New York could be attributed for poverty and unemployment, according to the New York Daily News. Ocazio-Cortez quipped that he was “rude,” to which Yoho responded by calling her a “f*****g b***h” as he walked away.

Yoho later offered an apology on the House floor on Wednesday, calling their exchange “abrupt” but later saying “The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were constructed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”