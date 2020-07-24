Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claps Back Perfectly At Congressman Who Hurled Sexist Profanity At Her

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is rejecting an apology from a fellow legislator after he was heard directing derogatory and profane language at her during an encounter on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
During their exchange on Monday (July 20), Florida Rep. Ted Yoho reportedly called her “disgusting” for suggesting that an increase in crime in New York could be attributed for poverty and unemployment, according to the New York Daily News. Ocazio-Cortez quipped that he was “rude,” to which Yoho responded by calling her a “f*****g b***h” as he walked away.
Yoho later offered an apology on the House floor on Wednesday, calling their exchange “abrupt” but later saying “The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were constructed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”
But Ocasio-Cortez did not accept the apology and expressed her anger about the incident, taking to the House floor herself.
“When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “In using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community, and I am here to stand up to say that is not acceptable.
“My mother got to see Mr. Yoho’s disrespect on the floor of this House towards me on television,” she continued, “and I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter, and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men.”
Ocasio-Cortez also offered a parting shot, indicating she’s moving on from the incident, saying on Twitter that she typically gets along with her Republican colleagues, but they know when to bury the hatchet.
Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
