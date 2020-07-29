Michelle Obama Kicks Off Podcast With Barack Obama

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama are seen after their portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on Monday February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The former President's portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley while the former First Lady's portrait was painted by Amy Sherald. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Michelle Obama Kicks Off Podcast With Barack Obama

The podcast launches today.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

The Michelle Obama Podcast launches today (July 29) and the first guest is former President Barack Obama. 

In a preview from TODAY, the Obamas talk about how their neighbors helped to raise them as they grew up.

Mrs. Obama was raised in Chicago and Mr. Obama was raised in Hawaii.

“That was a really common theme,” former President Obama said. “Ms. Smith down the street, she’d see me messing up. She’d scold me … Then when I got home, I might get whooped because Ms. Smith would have called my mom.”

Mrs. Obama says with a laugh, “‘How dare you have Ms. Smith calling me and telling me you were on her grass and then you said … And you had the nerve to talk back, boy.’”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Announces A Follow Up To Her Best Selling Book 'Becoming'

Via Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, The Michelle Obama Podcast is available on Spotify. 

Former President Obama tweeted this morning (July 29) about the first episode, “Michelle and I have spent a lot of time together these past few months. We’ve had a lot of good talks—and this one’s up there with the best.”

Future guests will include Valerie Jarrett, Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien and more. 

(Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC