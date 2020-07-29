Michelle Obama Kicks Off Podcast With Barack Obama

The Michelle Obama Podcast launches today (July 29) and the first guest is former President Barack Obama.

In a preview from TODAY, the Obamas talk about how their neighbors helped to raise them as they grew up.



Mrs. Obama was raised in Chicago and Mr. Obama was raised in Hawaii.



“That was a really common theme,” former President Obama said. “Ms. Smith down the street, she’d see me messing up. She’d scold me … Then when I got home, I might get whooped because Ms. Smith would have called my mom.”



Mrs. Obama says with a laugh, “‘How dare you have Ms. Smith calling me and telling me you were on her grass and then you said … And you had the nerve to talk back, boy.’”

Via Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, The Michelle Obama Podcast is available on Spotify.

Former President Obama tweeted this morning (July 29) about the first episode, “Michelle and I have spent a lot of time together these past few months. We’ve had a lot of good talks—and this one’s up there with the best.”