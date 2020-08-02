Nine-Year-Old Chicago Boy Killed Playing Outside

A 9-year-old Chicago boy was shot and killed Friday as he played outside, generating outrage throughout the city at a time when the number of murders has nearly tripled from the previous year.

Janari Ricks was playing about 6 p.m. on Friday (July 31) at the Cabrini-Green public housing development when a gunman opened fire on a group of people behind the townhomes, CNN reports.

“He says, ‘Mom, can I come outside and play?’ and I said, ‘Sure,’” his mother, Jalisa Ford, tells CBS-Channel 2. “And when he went out, he never came back home.”

The news outlet reports that not only was Ricks excellent at sports he was great at math, loved by everyone and was on his way to the gifted and talented program.

RELATED: Chicago Teen Fatally Shot While Teaching Her Mom A TikTok Dance