John Lewis Pushed As Replacement For Confederate Statue At U.S. Capitol

After civil rights icon and Congressman, John R. Lewis was laid to rest in Atlanta on Thursday (July 30), most of Georgia’s congressional delegation signed letters demanding that a replica of the late leader stand in replacement of a Confederate politician to represent the state at the U.S. Capitol.

Letters were sent to Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan, and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston on the same day as Lewis’ final homegoing celebration asking them to remove the Georgia statue of Confederate leader Alexander H. Stephens, a former Georgia lawmaker. Each state is allowed to display two statues of notable residents at the Capitol, 11Alive notes.

“John Lewis’ commitment to non-violence in the pursuit of justice for all inspired millions across Georgia, America, and the world,” Georgia U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop tells WSB-TV Channel 2 News. Lewis died July 17 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.