Self-Proclaimed White Supremacist Goes On Rant, Hits Woman At Florida Restaurant

Written by BET Staff

A Florida man who shouted that he is a white supremacist went on a violent racist attack at the Pop’s Sunset Grill in Nokomis, Florida on Friday (July 31). Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, who was covered in tattoos displaying swastikas and other racist symbols, was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace after hitting a female staff member, the Sarasota Herald Tribune reports. “I’m a white supremacist,” Schock yelled on a video captured by bystander, Dan McIlveney. “The Aryan nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos will be my closest relatives, I promise you.” RELATED: Karen’s Husband ‘Kevin’ Goes Viral: 7 Racist Rants And Attacks Caught On Video

McIlveny also took videos after the incident of the man being taken into custody by police. He didn’t see the initial encounter but saw customers and staff restraining the man while he shouted for videos and photos of the incident to be sent to Donald Trump, McIlveny said. pic.twitter.com/liqoiOfiXs — Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020

“Me and my buddy ran around the corner,” McIlveney said. “When he (Schock) was one the ground he spouted out all the Aryan nation, white power stuff. Then he started talking about how if anyone was phoning him or taking pictures, they should send it to Donald Trump because Donald Trump would get him off.”

Pop’s Sunset Grill issued a statement regarding the Friday afternoon incident: “At approximately, 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, a troubled 36-year-old male entered our premises and immediately began spewing erratic hate dialogue. We made every effort to remove him within minutes after his arrival while simultaneously speaking with 911 dispatch police officers. Unfortunately, he violently attacked one of our staff. He was immediately subdued and held until the Sheriff arrived.” “We’d like to thank our community for their unparalleled support and empathy. Pop’s Sunset Grill is grateful of the heroic efforts of our staff, owner and customers that apprehended the individual within seconds of his violent assault of our brave bartender that stood between him and our customers in a protective mode. She is recovering at home on paid medical leave. In the 20 years of our current ownership this is the first incident of violent assault.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for the server who was assaulted. Schock is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $55,000 bail. His bond has been raised after originally being set at $620, officials say.