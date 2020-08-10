Michael Brown's Father Attends Breonna Taylor Rally Ahead Of Sixth Anniversary Of His Son's Killing

Michael Brown was killed six years ago on August 9, 2014 by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson

The 18-year-old's death sparked an uprising across the country and resulted in changes to the political structure in Ferguson, Missouri. However, the pain is still fresh for Brown’s family.



On August 8, Michael Brown Sr. visited Louisville, Kentucky, the day before the anniversary of his son’s death, to attend a rally for Breonna Taylor. The police officers, Brett Hankison, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto, who killed the 26-year-old EMT worker on March 13 have not been arrested or charged.



According to USA Today, Brown said to the crowd of demonstrators, “I can only imagine what the family goes through every day when they wake up not seeing those smiles. No talk. No hugs.”

He continued, "Those things will definitely kill you (from the inside) out. We might look OK in the face, but we dying on the inside.”



Brown also added, "I'm very grateful to be here and memorialize Breonna Taylor.”

