Ferguson Cops Block Activists From Painting Mike Brown Mural

Police officers are catching hell on Twitter after a video posted Saturday (August 8) on the social media platform purported to show them preventing people from painting a Michael Brown mural in Ferguson, Missouri.

Sunday (August 9) marked the sixth anniversary of the former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson gunning down the unarmed Black teen.

“Ferguson police pull up the tape as people attempt to paint a mural at the Mike Brown Memorial,” the caption to the video stated.

