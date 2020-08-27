RNC 2020: Alice Johnson Reminds Us All That She Is ‘Free In Body’ Because Of Donald Trump

During the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Alice Marie Johnson took the stage to talk about the man who opened the doors to freedom for her in 2018. After serving nearly 22 years in prison as part of a life sentence for her involvement in a million-dollar cocaine ring which included drug charges and money laundering, President Donald Trump granted her clemency.

Lawyer-in-training Kim Kardashian West advocated on Johnson’s behalf and is responsible for bringing her case to Trump’s attention. Now, Johnson is a criminal justice advocate herself who is standing by the man who she believes is a champion of criminal justice reform.

“When President Trump heard about me about the injustice of my story, he saw me as a person. He saw me as a person and he acted. Free in body thanks to President Trump, but free in mind thanks to the almighty God,” said Johnson.