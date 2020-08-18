OPINION: Michelle Obama Strikes Back At Donald Trump With A Powerful Call To Action In DNC Speech

I will never forget the first time I heard the name Michelle Obama. It was the winter of 2008. She was the wife of then Democratic presidential candidate Barack H. Obama, a man, who was the fairly unknown junior senator from Illinois with the funny name.

Michelle was making headlines back then because just before the Wisconsin primary that February of 2008, she remarked, "For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback.” She was making reference to how proud she was of people who were coming out to vote to support a man like her husband; an optimistic, young, Black man.

Almost immediately, Cindy McCain, wife of then GOP candidate John McCain, clapped back and told reporters, "I have and always will be proud of my country." Her words unleashed a torrent of attacks from the right wing, and conservatives circles calling Michelle Obama “unpatriotic,” “angry” and worse. Conservatives like Cal Thomas, Bill O’Reilly, Rush Limbaugh, and others were quick to label her an “angry Black woman” (sound familiar) and mocked her, debased her, said she was unfit to serve as the nation’s first lady. And the coup de grace was the infamous New Yorker Cover featuring the Obamas on the cover, fist bumping as Michelle sported a machine gun on her back. And so it began, the degrading, evolving definition of Michelle Obama from attorney, Harvard Law grad, Princeton undergrad, mother and wife to whatever awful thing they could think of next.

Fast forward 12 years from the 2008 Election to the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on August 17, 2020. Michelle Obama is no longer First Lady of the United States, but on this national platform as the keynote speaker on the first night of the DNC’s virtual broadcast, a new Michelle Obama has emerged. A free Michelle Obama. A truth telling, time to let “the Donald” have it, Michelle Obama. Her tone, while clear and compassionate, carries words that are dripping with disappointment in the current leadership of this country. She made it known that it was time to set the record straight about Donald Trump’s performance in the role of President, something she’s clearly has wanted to do since the day of his inauguration.

In her speech last night, Michelle said of Trump, “So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.

“Now, I understand that my message won’t be heard by some people,” she continued, “We live in a nation that is deeply divided, and I am a Black woman speaking at the Democratic Convention. But enough of you know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I’m feeling. You know I hate politics. But you also know that I care about this nation. You know how much I care about all of our children.

“So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”