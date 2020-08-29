Michelle Obama Shares Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on Friday (August 28) at the young age of 43. And since, the actor’s fans from Hollywood, the music industry and politics are sharing their grief and condolences on social media.

The 2020 Democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, have weighed in, as has the 44th President Barack Obama. Now, former First Lady Michelle Obama is offering her own memory of the Black Panther star.

Via her official social media accounts, Obama recalls both watching Boseman in some of his most profound films and later meeting him when he was at the White House.

“I’ll always remember watching Chadwick in 42. Barack and I were alone in the White House, on a weekend night with the girls away. I was so profoundly moved by the rawness and emotion in the barrier-breaking story,” Mrs. Obama wrote. “And not long after, when he came to meet with young people in the State Dining Room, I saw that Chadwick’s brilliance on screen was matched by a warmth and sincerity in person.”

She continued: “There’s a reason he could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all of our kids. There’s no better gift with which to grace our world.”