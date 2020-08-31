Teen Black Lives Matter Protest Organizer Receives $2,500 Bill For Police Overtime Charges

A New Jersey woman who organized a Black Lives Matter protest wound up getting a bill for police overtime and almost had to pay it until it was rescinded over a constitutional issue.

Emily Gil, 18, who lives in Englewood Cliff, N.J., which sits across the Hudson River from New York, said she organized the demonstration in her town after learning about the lack of affordable housing there, meaning African Americans were likely priced out.

“Englewood Cliffs has dodged affordable housing requirements for 40-plus years,” Gil told NJ Advance Media. “I find that unacceptable.”

Gil’s protest took place July 25, lasted about 90 minutes and had no more than 40 people in attendance, according to the website. Four days later, she got a bill for the overtime Englewood Cliffs police had to put in for the event.

“Please promptly forward your payment to the borough in the amount of $2,499.26 for the police overtime caused by your protest,” read a letter to Gil signed by Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario M. Kranjac.

"I was shocked when I read that I had to pay to exercise my First Amendment right," Gil said.