Trump Hired Obama Look-Alike In Bizarre Video Stunt

The clip of him “belittling the first Black president” has surfaced online.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, reveals his ex-boss’ hatred of President Barack Obama once took a truly bizarre turn. 

In Cohen’s book Disloyalty: A Memoir, published by CNN and The Washington Post, he confirms that Trump actively pursued his grudge against President Obama by hiring a lookalike “Fauxbama” and “ritualistically belittled the first Black president and then fired him” in a bizzare video. 

CNN reports that in the book Cohen does not name the man that was hired to play Obama. He also did not confirm when the incident took place but does include a picture from when the video was shot. 

A copy of the video has now surfaced online.

It was initially meant to air during the 2013 RNC convention, according to reports, but did not make the cut by the Republican Party. 

Later published by Breitbart, the video shows Trump sitting across his desk looking at a man who resembles former President Barack Obama for a parody video of Trump’s reality show The Apprentice. The video ends with Trump shouting his infamous line, “you’re fired” at Obama dismissing him from his office. 

"The reason they didn't put it on is because they thought it was too controversial,” Trump told the outlet.  “Controversy. It might not be politically correct."

