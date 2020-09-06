Trump Hired Obama Look-Alike In Bizarre Video Stunt

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, reveals his ex-boss’ hatred of President Barack Obama once took a truly bizarre turn.

In Cohen’s book Disloyalty: A Memoir, published by CNN and The Washington Post, he confirms that Trump actively pursued his grudge against President Obama by hiring a lookalike “Fauxbama” and “ritualistically belittled the first Black president and then fired him” in a bizzare video.

RELATED: Donald Trump Bans Diversity Training And Calls It ‘Anti-American Propaganda’

CNN reports that in the book Cohen does not name the man that was hired to play Obama. He also did not confirm when the incident took place but does include a picture from when the video was shot.

A copy of the video has now surfaced online.