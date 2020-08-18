Trump Whines About Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Democratic National Convention

Written by BET Staff

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave a powerful speech at last night’s Democratic National Convention. Mrs. Obama closed the first night of the DNC with her pointed, call-to-action speech, specifically calling out the Trump administration. The speech was filled with nothing but facts. “More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long,” she said. “It has left millions of people jobless. Too many have lost their health care; too many are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent; too many communities have been left in the lurch to grapple with whether and how to open our schools safely. Internationally, we’ve turned our back, not just on agreements forged by my husband, but on alliances championed by presidents like Reagan and Eisenhower.”

And, of course, Trump had a reaction.



Trump tweeted at 7 a.m. on August 18, "Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren't for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama.”



He continued, “Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement. My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!"

He also continued his rant this morning, telling reporters, "She was over her head, and frankly, she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do, she taped it. And it was not only taped, it was tape a long time ago, because she had the wrong [coronavirus] deaths."

Trump also accused Obama of being “divisive.”

Michelle Obama closed her remarks with this unforgettable moment. "We live in a nation that is deeply divided, and I am a Black woman speaking at the Democratic Convention. But enough of you know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I'm feeling. You know I hate politics. But you also know that I care about this nation. You know how much I care about all of our children. "So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."



