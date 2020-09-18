‘The Oval’ Star Lodric D. Collins Calls For Help After Hurricane Devastates Hometown of Lake Charles, La.

Lodric D. Collins remembers growing up in the vibrant, beautiful southern Louisiana town of Lake Charles, known for rich culture and cuisine, its Creole Nature Trail, other Gulf Coast wildlife habitats and its thriving casinos about three hours from New Orleans. But last month, the city of about 78,000 people was struck by Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, devastating the area, leaving 26 people dead and thousands homeless. Now Collins, who stars as Donald Winthrop on BET’s “The Oval,” is issuing a call for help for the residents who, like him, call this place home.



“It’s been three weeks and the city’s still in devastation,” Collins told BET.com. “I come back and forth from L.A. to here as often as I can and do as much as I can. But the first time I came in after the hurricane it was a week after the storm and the power lines were still down. I didn’t even recognize the place I grew up in.”



Collins said as he and others try to help by removing trees from property, cleaning up debris and carrying food and supplies to residents he’s seen roofs torn off houses, furniture exposed to the elements, which causes mold, and in turn causes respiratory issues for many.



In many cases, people who own homes are waiting for insurance adjusters to come in and appraise the damage, but even adjusters have no place to stay and one quit in the midst of all the chaos, leaving residents with little to rely on.



“Now there’s a whole bunch of people who still haven’t gotten their homes taken care of yet,” he said.



For his part, Collins and members of his family have been figuring a way to get as much help as possible for the displaced residents. Although FEMA has been to the area, providing things like tarps and other supplies, they can’t do much for homeowners, he says, who must wait on their insurance companies to respond to them.



Collins said he wants to use the platform he has to spread awareness about Lake Charles’ plight and raise much-needed funds to provide aid. He’s also posted a hashtag on his social media, #LakeCharlesStrong to spread the word.