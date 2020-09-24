Breonna Taylor’s Sister Shares Heartbreaking Social Media Post After Grand Jury Decision

Breonna Taylor's sister, Ju'Niyah Palmer, took to Instagram shortly after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced none of the police officers would be charged in her death, writing, "Sister I am so sorry. Sister, you was failed by a system you worked hard for and I am so sorry. I love you so so so so so much.” See the post below, which includes a graduation photo.

Tamika Palmer, Breonna’s mother, has not spoken to the media or made a public comment as of yet but attorney’s for the family shared their thoughts on social media as well.

“Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!” wrote civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump.

“If Brett Hankison's behavior was wanton endangerment to people in neighboring apartments, then it should have been wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's apartment too. In fact, it should have been ruled wanton murder!”

During a press conference on Wednesday (September 23), Kentucky’s Attorney General announced only one officer will face charges for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment on the night of the raid. A grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment (although the Kentucky Attorney General claimed the warrant was not a no-knock warrant and the police did announce their presence prior to barging into the apartment) which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died.

The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment and she was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after. Glover had been arrested earlier that same night.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.