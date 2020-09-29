Trump Forgets Herman Cain Died, Says ‘No Problems’ From Rallies

President Trump seemed to forget that his campaign rallies may well have caused the death of one of his major supporters while saying the events where masks were optional caused “no problems.”

During the first presidential debate, in which President Trump and challenger Joe Biden spent at least the first 30 minutes bickering back and forth, moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace brought up the large rallies that Trump hosted as opposed to the much smaller events Biden has had.



“So far we’ve had no problems whatsoever,” said Trump, while boasting that people were flocking to see him. But one person who contracted coronavirus and died soon after was businessman and former presidential candidate Herman Cain.



The 74-year-old cancer survivor was in attendance at Trump’s Tulsa rally on June 20 and died June 30. At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended that rally in Tulsa also tested positive for coronavirus.