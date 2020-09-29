The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation And BET Announce Partnership for #CBCFSunday

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) and BET are partnering on a joint venture that will showcase the type of healing our world is very much in need of right now. “CBCF Sunday” will conclude the organization’s first-ever Virtual Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) and feature tow signature events, “Day of Healing” and “Phoenix Awards,” both of which will broadcast on BET.

Tune in on Sunday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET to watch a pre-taped airing of the Day of Healing which will then be followed by the broadcast of the 2020 Phoenix Awards at 8:00 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her. Viewers can also watch each show online.

In years past the CBCF usually celebrated with an annual traditional prayer breakfast. This year, the virtual Day of Healing will kick off on BET featuring messages of spiritual inspiration with a host of celebrities, political leaders, top gospel artists and ministers.

The Day of Healing will be hosted by gospel superstar Kirk Franklin and include the Sunday message from T.D. Jakes, Bishop of The Potter’s House Church. Later in the evening, the virtual annual Phoenix Awards (which supports the CBCF’s Leadership Institute) will be hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson who will help to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to society. Invited speakers will include former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as well as several members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

