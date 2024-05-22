STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Music

BET Awards 2024: Meet the Female Emcees Nominated for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’

Don’t miss Culture’s biggest night happening on Sunday, June 30th.
Nicki Minaj nominee

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
By Tabie Germain
May 22, 2024 / 8:00 AM

The BET Awards 2024 will honor the most outstanding talent in hip hop, including the fierce and talented women who have dominated the genre. The ceremony returns on June 30th, promising an evening of celebration and recognition of Black talent across music, movies, sports, and more.

Among the nominees are a lineup of heavyweights, including Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Ice  Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, and Nicki Minaj, the latter leading with the most wins in the category. As we anticipate the annual festivities and the revival of the BET Experience 2024 after a brief hiatus, take a moment to familiarize yourself with the nominees competing for the title “Best Female Hip Hop Artist.”

  • Nicki Minaj

    A true icon in the hip-hop industry, Nicki Minaj has paved the way for female rappers. The Queens native holds the record for the most wins in this category, with seven trophies. 

  • Sexyy Red

    Rising newcomer Sexyy Red has made a name for herself with her fierce attitude and viral singles, proving herself to be a rising star in the world of hip hop.

  • Doja Cat

    Doja Cat continues to fascinate audiences with her genre-blending sound and irresistible hooks, solidifying her status as one of the most exciting artists in hip-hop.

    RELATED: BET AWARDS 2023: 3 HEARTFELT SPEECH MOMENTS FROM THIS YEAR’S CEREMONY

     

  • GloRilla

    Since earning widespread recognition for her breakout single “FNF,” GloRilla has made waves for her bold and unapologetic approach to the genre. 

  • Ice Spice

    Ice Spice is one of the hottest rising stars to date. The Bronx native broke onto the scene with her viral hit “Munch” and has worked her way up, building a solid core fan base and earning her first-ever “Best Female Hip Hop Artist nomination.”

  • Cardi B.

    With her bold personality and infectious hits, Cardi B has become a powerhouse in the hip-hop industry, earning multiple awards and accolades for her chart-topping music. The emcee last earned the title of “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” in 2019 after scoring the win the year before. 

  • Latto

    Georgia-based rapper Latto has earned her third nomination in this category. The “Sunday Service” emcee earned the title during the BET Awards 2023, beating out several acts, including Cardi B, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj, and more. 

  • Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion is currently on a winning streak, having sold out 13 arenas on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” and earning her fifth nomination in the category. 


    Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

bet awards 2024bet experienceNicki MinajMegan Thee StallionSexyy RedlattoGloRillaIce SpiceCardi BDoja Cat

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.