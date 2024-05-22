BET Awards 2024: Meet the Female Emcees Nominated for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’
The BET Awards 2024 will honor the most outstanding talent in hip hop, including the fierce and talented women who have dominated the genre. The ceremony returns on June 30th, promising an evening of celebration and recognition of Black talent across music, movies, sports, and more.
Among the nominees are a lineup of heavyweights, including Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, and Nicki Minaj, the latter leading with the most wins in the category. As we anticipate the annual festivities and the revival of the BET Experience 2024 after a brief hiatus, take a moment to familiarize yourself with the nominees competing for the title “Best Female Hip Hop Artist.”
Nicki Minaj
A true icon in the hip-hop industry, Nicki Minaj has paved the way for female rappers. The Queens native holds the record for the most wins in this category, with seven trophies.
Sexyy Red
Rising newcomer Sexyy Red has made a name for herself with her fierce attitude and viral singles, proving herself to be a rising star in the world of hip hop.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat continues to fascinate audiences with her genre-blending sound and irresistible hooks, solidifying her status as one of the most exciting artists in hip-hop.
GloRilla
Since earning widespread recognition for her breakout single “FNF,” GloRilla has made waves for her bold and unapologetic approach to the genre.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice is one of the hottest rising stars to date. The Bronx native broke onto the scene with her viral hit “Munch” and has worked her way up, building a solid core fan base and earning her first-ever “Best Female Hip Hop Artist nomination.”
Cardi B.
With her bold personality and infectious hits, Cardi B has become a powerhouse in the hip-hop industry, earning multiple awards and accolades for her chart-topping music. The emcee last earned the title of “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” in 2019 after scoring the win the year before.
Latto
Georgia-based rapper Latto has earned her third nomination in this category. The “Sunday Service” emcee earned the title during the BET Awards 2023, beating out several acts, including Cardi B, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion is currently on a winning streak, having sold out 13 arenas on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” and earning her fifth nomination in the category.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.