Sen. Kamala Harris And Her Husband Paid 680 Percent More In Federal Income Taxes Than Donald Trump

The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is just hours away and Trump’s taxes will definitely be a topic. Right on time, Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris released their 2019 tax returns and they paid a whopping amount compared to Trump in 2016 and 2017.
In a bombshell report from the New York Times, Trump only paid a measly $750 in federal income tax the year he won the election in 2016 and in 2017.
In 2016, PolitiFact confirmed Harris and her husband paid $516,469 in federal tax income, which is 680 percent more than Trump.
As for 2019, according to CNBC, “Harris and her husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, reported $3,018,127 in taxable income, the majority of it via Emhoff’s partnership at the global law firm DLA Piper. They paid federal income taxes of $1,185,628, or an effective tax rate of 39%.”
This is approximately 1580 percent more than Trump in 2016.
Of course, Trump has not released his 2019 taxes.
In 2019, Biden and his wife, Jill, had a federal tax bill of $299,346, which is nearly 400 percent more than Trump.
The New York Times reports that while Trump initially paid $95 million in taxes over 18 years, he recovered $72.9 million of it through a federal tax refund. He also reportedly gained $21.2 million in state and local refunds, which are usually based on federal filings.
In 17 years, Trump only paid an average of $1.4 million in federal income tax each year, which is much lower than the average of $25 million each the top .001 percent of earners paid out over the same timeframe.
