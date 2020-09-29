After Biden Tells Trump To 'Shut Up' During First Debate Black Twitter's Got Jokes

It didn’t long before the first Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went all the way left. The two presidential candidates took to the stage in Cleveland, OH on Tuesday evening (September 29) to discuss a number of issues ranging from the next Supreme Court choice to whether or not Americans can trust either of their plans to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the first 20 minutes, Trump aggressively tried to talk over not only his opponent, but also the debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. Trump repeatedly spoke over Wallace as he tried to ask questions and his opponent Biden as he tried to answer questions on health care and specifically the future of Obamacare. Frustrated with the constant interruptions during an exchange about Trump’s Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett, Biden countered with the following exchange that quickly went viral: