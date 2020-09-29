After Biden Tells Trump To 'Shut Up' During First Debate Black Twitter's Got Jokes

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by Jim WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for the presidential debate to go off the rails.

It didn’t long before the first Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went all the way left. The two presidential candidates took to the stage in Cleveland, OH on Tuesday evening (September 29) to discuss a number of issues ranging  from the next Supreme Court choice to whether or not Americans can trust either of their plans to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the first 20 minutes, Trump aggressively tried to talk over not only his opponent, but also the debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. Trump repeatedly spoke over Wallace as he tried to ask questions and his opponent Biden as he tried to answer questions on health care and specifically the future of Obamacare. Frustrated with the constant interruptions during an exchange about Trump’s Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett, Biden countered with the following exchange that quickly went viral:

“He doesn’t want to answer the question,” Trump shouted. 

Biden responded, “Would you shut up, man?”

Well, that was enough for Black Twitter to take the lead and respond accordingly. Here’s what a few folks had to say: 

