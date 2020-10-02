California Officer Involved In Killing Of Local Rapper Fired

A police officer has been fired for his involvement in a 2019 fatal shooting of a California rapper. The Vallejo Police Department announced Thursday (October 1) that Ryan McMahon was given a notice of termination on Wednesday.

"The Notice of Termination was issued after an Internal Affairs investigation concluded, among other things, that McMahon violated department policies by engaging in unsafe conduct and neglect for basic firearm safety during the incident," the department said in a statement.

Brittany Jackson, a police spokeswoman, told NBC News that the incident involved Willie McCoy, who was shot 55 times in 3.5 seconds in February 2019.

"Any conduct outside the level of professionalism this City deserves will not be tolerated by the Vallejo Police Department," Police Chief Shawny Williams said. "I understand we have a long way to go in rebuilding trust among the residents of Vallejo and I will continue to take the necessary steps to better serve this community."

McMahon was one of the six officers involved in the shooting. The status of the other five cops is still unknown.

In a March letter to McMahon, Williams said he endangered the lives of other officers and did not demonstrate basic firearm safety.

The six Vallejo police officers responded to a call on February 9 about a man they identified as McCoy who was sleeping in his car. Two patrol cars arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m., and when the officers examined the car, they reportedly saw a handgun in the driver’s lap and immediately called for backup.

Although the officers discussed attempting to remove the gun from the driver, they realized the doors were locked and the car was reportedly in drive. Another patrol car later arrived on the scene and was positioned in front of McCoy’s car "to prevent forward or erratic movement," according to police.

Body camera video of the incident showed McCoy with his head slumped to his left as police surrounded his car with guns drawn. He appeared to scratch his left shoulder, sat up and turned away from officers who shouted, "Show me your hands!" They subsequently fired at him within a few seconds.

Police claim McCoy was given "several commands" to put his hands up, but he allegedly did not comply and "quickly" moved his hands down to the gun. And that’s when officers fired-off the 55 shots.

An investigation by retired police officer David Blake claims the tactics used by the Vallejo Police Department on the 20-year-old were "reasonable based upon my training and experience as a range instructor as well as through applied human factors psychology." NBC News reported that Blake also concluded the use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable and necessary" given the circumstances.

No charges have been filed against McMahon or the other officers involved in the shooting.