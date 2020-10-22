Melania Trump Comments On Beyoncé’s 2018 ‘Vogue’ Cover In Recording

The first lady has never appeared on the cover of the iconic magazine.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

In the latest audio leak of Melania Trump, the First Lady is heard commenting on Beyoncé’s 2018 Vogue cover.

In the July 2018, released by Mrs. Trump’s former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, she’s heard saying, "Anna gave the September issue of Vogue cover — complete, complete, complete, everything — to Beyoncé.”

She continued, "She hired Black photographer and it's the first Black photographer ever doing cover of Vogue."

Winston Wolkoff sounded shocked at the cover and said it was “insane.” Listen to the recording here.

Melania has never appeared on the cover of Vogue

In 2018, Beyonce appeared on the cover of the September issue of Vogue. The entire shoot was photographed by 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell and curated by Beyoncé herself. 

According to NBC News, a spokesperson for Beyoncé declined to comment on the recording.

 

(Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images, SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

