Melania Trump Comments On Beyoncé’s 2018 ‘Vogue’ Cover In Recording

In the latest audio leak of Melania Trump, the First Lady is heard commenting on Beyoncé’s 2018 Vogue cover.

In the July 2018, released by Mrs. Trump’s former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, she’s heard saying, "Anna gave the September issue of Vogue cover — complete, complete, complete, everything — to Beyoncé.”



She continued, "She hired Black photographer and it's the first Black photographer ever doing cover of Vogue."

Winston Wolkoff sounded shocked at the cover and said it was “insane.” Listen to the recording here.

Melania has never appeared on the cover of Vogue.