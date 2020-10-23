100 Black Women From HBCUs Tap Into Their Political Power With ‘Elect Her’ Training

This weekend (Oct. 24 and 25), 100 politically-minded women from various HBCUs across the country will participate in the Elect Her training, a forum where student leaders will learn essential tools and confidence-building activities to prepare them to run for a future in student government and political office.

BET has partnered with Running Start and Xceleader to host this virtual political leadership training on National Vote Early Day. Two former Howard University Student Body Presidents and Elect Her alums: Jade Agudosi (Xceleader Co-Founder) and Allyson Carpenter (youngest-ever elected official in Washington, DC) will lead the programming and provide insight from their personal experiences and burgeoning careers in civil service.

Congresswomen Frederica Wilson (D, FL-24), a graduate of Fisk University and Alma Adams (D, NC-12), a graduate of NC Agricultural & Technical State University will also participate in the training helping to build these new leaders.