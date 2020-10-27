Walter Wallace Shooting: Tensions Rise In Philadelphia After Police Shoot And Kill Black Man

Protesters took to the streets in Philadelphia overnight Monday (Oct. 26) after police officers gunned down a 27-year-old mentally ill man from several feet away. His mother was seen on video pleading for officers not to shoot her son. While the man was carrying a knife, witnesses say he was not attacking anyone.



The incident, which was caught on video, shows two police officers confronting Walter Wallace Monday afternoon while onlookers beg them to put their weapons down and his mother attempted to shield him from officers pointing their weapons. As the two officers back away from him, they open fire striking him multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Neighbors were outraged after seeing the man being killed.



“I’m yelling, ‘Put down the gun, put down the gun,’ and everyone is saying, ‘Don’t shoot him, he’s gonna put it down, we know him,’” witness Maurice Holloway told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wallace’s distraught father, Walter Sr., told the newspaper that his son had struggled with mental health problems and was on medication.



“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” he said. “His mother was trying to defuse the situation. Why you have to gun him down?”