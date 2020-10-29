Walter Wallace Protests: Video Shows Philadelphia Police Bashing SUV Windows With Toddler In Back Seat

A third night of unrest ensued in Philadelphia as protestors continued to demand answers from police after the shooting death of Walter Wallace . The mentally ill man was killed by police officers on Monday (Oct. 26) in front of his mother. But now police are also left having to explain another incident that was caught on video early Tuesday (Oct. 27) in which police confronted demonstrators. A video circulated on social media showing officers surrounding an SUV, bash in its windows, then pulling the driver and a passenger out and tossing them onto the ground. There was also a toddler pulled out of the backseat.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the incident took place about two blocks from the location where Wallace was killed. Aapril Rice, 30, took the video from her rooftop as she watched the chaos unfold. She told the newspaper that witnessing what happened was “surreal” and seeing the child taken was “the most traumatic part for me.”



Philadelphia police did not respond to questions from the Inquirer about the incident regarding what prompted the police to attack the vehicle, who the passengers were, if charges were filed, or what happened to the toddler. The current police blotter on the Philadelphia Police Department’s website makes no mention and neither does its social media platforms.



Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw told the newspaper she was not familiar with what happened and said: “obviously, we’ll have to look into it.”



Chaos Continues



That was one of multiple incidents that took place in the turmoil that has gripped Philadelphia since Monday when Wallace, 27, was shot dead as his mother begged officers not to open fire because he was having a mental episode. The husband and father, who had worked as an Uber driver, had been taking medication for bipolar disorder, his family lawyer Shaka Johnson told reporters.



A citywide curfew was put into effect Wednesday night (Oct. 28) for the entire city, officials announced. Mayor Jim Kenney has said the National Guard has been mobilized and was expected to arrive on Friday. The development comes as businesses along major thoroughfares suffered major damage. Shops in the University City area were looted and 172 people so far have been arrested and 53 officers have been injured.



Wallace’s father, Walter Sr., is pleading with the community to end the violence and let peaceful protests continue. “Have respect for my family and my son and stop this violence and chaos that’s going on in the city,” he said on Tuesday.



Former mayor John Street harshly criticized Outlaw and Kenney, saying that the officers were not properly equipped to deal with the type of situation presented in the Wallace shooting. The officers, whose names have not been released were not equipped with tasers in order to neutralize the suspect.

“I think this is a failure of leadership. We take nine months to train someone to be a member of the Philadelphia Police Department,” said Street, according to CBS Philadelphia. “We spend tens of thousands of dollars. It is inexcusable for those police officers to be there without the proper equipment. The only person that you can hold responsible is the leadership of the city. That situation should never have happened.”



But Outlaw balked at the criticism.” Did there need to be some rethinking in how we deploy the tasers or the amount of tasers that we were purchasing? Maybe, but to say it’s a failure of leadership I think not only is it unfair, but I think it’s really easy to sit back and Monday morning quarterback,” she said in an interview with the station.



