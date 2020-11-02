Barack Obama And LeBron James Get Candid During ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

During a special episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on Saturday (Oct. 31) former President Barack Obama stopped by to sit down with LeBron James and Maverick Carter to speak about pressing issues as the country prepares to head to the polls in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday (Nov. 3)

Obama said that the summer months were very busy for him and former first lady Michelle Obama amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the tragic death of George Floyd helped to spark a change in the country.

“I think we all drew inspirations from the protests and activism that sprung up as a consequence of George Floyd’s murder. The awakening that I think we started to see,” said Mr. Obama. “And the young people who were out there including my daughters saying to the American people and saying to their government, ‘We expect better and the values that you taught us maybe you didn’t believe them but we do them. And we expect you to live up to them.’”