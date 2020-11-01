Barack Obama Goes Viral Shooting Three Pointer On Biden Campaign Trail

While on the campaign trail Saturday (October 31) for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Barack Obama went viral after shooting a three-pointer. The former POTUS was leaving a gym in Flint, Mich., when he left it all on the court at Flint’s Northwestern High School after making the sweeping shot.

“That’s what I do!,” he appears to say to the campaign staff after he grabs his coffee cup while walking away.

Uploading the video to his social media, Obama captioned the video, “Shoot your shot,” encouraging his followers to head over to iwillvote.com to get ready for the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

