Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., An Evangelical Adviser To Donald Trump, Dead At 66

Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., a prominent pastor and evangelical adviser to Donald Trump, has reportedly passed away.

According to a statement from Bishop Jackson’s church, via Religion News, the 66-year-old passed away on Monday (November 9).

“It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020,” the statement read. “Please pray for the Jackson family’s comfort and respect their right to privacy at this time.”

The Rev. Rickardo Bodden, chief of staff of Hope Christian Church, told Religion News he did not know the cause of Jackson’s death.

Jackson was tapped as one of president Trump’s unofficial evangelical advisors and visited the White House on numerous occasions. He also attended Trump’s Republican National Convention closing speech this summer.

Bishop Jackson was senior pastor at the Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland.

In 2005, Jackson was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and during his treatment for it, had a stroke. In 2015, he told “The 700 Club” that at one point, he was “24 hours away from dying.”

Jackson was also an author, and wrote books including 2013’s You Were Born for More: Six Steps to Breaking Through to Your Destiny and 2004’s The Warrior’s Heart: Rules of Engagement for the Spiritual War Zone.