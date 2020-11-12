Warnock Campaign Slams Attack Ads From Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler As Senate Runoff Campaign Heats Up

Now that the Georgia U.S. Senate race is headed for a runoff, the attack ads have begun to emerge. Campaign officials for Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of two Democrats competing for the seats, says that his opponent, incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has unfairly attacked him.



“These ads are misleading and say a lot about Kelly Loeffler. One would think the Senator would have something good to say about herself but instead she’s resorting to the lowest of the low attacks to try and salvage her campaign,” said Terrence Clark, Warnock campaign spokesperson in a statement.



In one ad, Warnock is attacked for his relationship with Rev. Jeremiah Wright, a one-time pastor to former President Barack Obama, who ran into controversy during the 2008 campaign when an old sermon of his surfaced in which he said “God d*mn America.”

Wright was also accused of making anti-semitic statements. Warnock has denied being an anti-semite and said he has never defended anti-semitism.



"I'm not an anti-Semite,” Warnock said during an MSNBC appearance on Thursday (Nov. 12). “I've never defended anti-Semitic comments from anyone and Kelly Loeffler knows better."