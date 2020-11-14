California Confirms First Openly Gay Black Man To Supreme Court

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The cloistered halls of the California Supreme Court became a little more diverse this week when the first openly gay Black man was confirmed as a justice.
Martin J. Jenkins, 66, a Democrat, was confirmed Tuesday (Nov. 10) as an Associate Justice to the California Supreme Court, becoming the third Black man ever to serve on the state's highest court, according to a news release from the California Courts.
"He is praised for his brilliant intellect, first-class temperament and boundless humanity," according to a report from the state's Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation.
Justice Martin J. Jenkins has been unanimously confirmed to the CA Supreme Court. After more than 30 years of service as a state & federal judge, Justice Jenkins makes history as the first openly gay justice and the third African American man to serve on the state high court. pic.twitter.com/KoNVaT8ffH— California Supreme Court (@CaSupremeCourt) November 10, 2020
He is the first African-American man to serve on the state's Supreme Court in 29 years, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office notes in a statement. Newsom nominated Jenkins in October to replace Justice Ming Chin, who retired in August, the report says.
Photo: California Courts
