California Confirms First Openly Gay Black Man To Supreme Court

The cloistered halls of the California Supreme Court became a little more diverse this week when the first openly gay Black man was confirmed as a justice.

Martin J. Jenkins, 66, a Democrat, was confirmed Tuesday (Nov. 10) as an Associate Justice to the California Supreme Court, becoming the third Black man ever to serve on the state's highest court, according to a news release from the California Courts.

"He is praised for his brilliant intellect, first-class temperament and boundless humanity," according to a report from the state's Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation.