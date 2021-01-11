FBI Warns Armed Protestors Are Planning ‘Huge Uprising’ If Trump Is Removed

The riot in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 shocked the world. However, according to the FBI, that may not be the last violent, right-wing uprising against the U.S. government.

According to an FBI bulletin via ABC News, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and again at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The protests are believed to start this week and go until Inauguration Day, when Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States.

Allegedly, the protesters plan to “storm” state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day.

The FBI bulletin reads, "The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur."

RELATED: Georgia Election: Rev. Raphael Warnock Wins; Ossoff Leads Perdue

The protestors will reportedly also “storm” government offices in every state the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated “regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump,” according to ABC News.

Federal law enforcement officials are advising police agencies to increase their presence at state houses all over the country.

Encouraged by President Trump’s baseless claims of massive voter fraud that cost him the 2020 election, a mob of domestic terrorists was determined to stop Biden from becoming certified as president-elect on Jan. 6. Nonetheless, Congress certified Biden’s win just after 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Five people died during the siege.

President Trump has been largely criticized for inciting the violence for weeks by complaining that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. After multiple lawsuits in several states, his legal team lost countless cases by failing to provide any evidence of massive voter fraud that would overturn the election.