Biden Nominates Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms As Democratic Party Vice Chair

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to be the Democratic National Committee’s Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection. This is one of several news positions in the party’s leadership to be designated on Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports . Bottoms, who had been an early supporter of the incoming chief executive, having endorsed him in July, had been suggested for a position in a Biden presidency during his campaign but turned it down in December . “I’m ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans,” she said in a Twitter post. She will continue in her role as mayor.

In addition to Bottoms, Biden nominated Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Texas Rep. Filemon Vela Jr., for vice chair positions as well. Jamie Harrison, the former South Carolina Senate candidate was nominated to be new chairman of the Democratic National Committee. The current chair, Tom Perez did not seek a new term, CBS News reported.



Harrison, who narrowly lost his bid to replace South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in November, is a protégé of House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, who works closely with Biden and heavily supported Harrison taking a major leadership role among the Democrats. His experiences, Clyburn says, have uniquely prepared him for this moment and this mission,” according to the Associated Press.



“This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” Biden said in a statement. “As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership. We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot. These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done.”



Democratic National Committee members will hold a formal vote next week to install the new officers, who will serve four-year terms. The latest nominations come as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to take office on Jan. 20.