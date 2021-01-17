Kamala Harris To Be Sworn In By Justice Sonia Sotomayor At Inauguration

The magnitude of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ historical inauguration day takes place on Jan. 20, 2021. And madam vice president will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

For the momentous occasion, Harris chose to be sworn in using two bibles, ABC News reports. The first which previously belonged to the late Regina Shelton, a childhood neighbor who was a second mother to Harris. She used Shelton’s bible during her swearing in for the California Attorney General and the United States Senate.

The second bible belonged to the late civil rights icon and the first Black Supreme Court Justice, who inspired her career, Thurgood Marshall.

“Some of my greatest heroes were lawyers: Thurgood Marshall, Charles Hamilton Houston, Constance Baker Motley—giants of the civil rights movement. I cared a lot about fairness, and I saw the law as a tool that can help make things fair,” Harris wrote in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold.

Posting a video on Twitter in July 2020, the vice president-elect said that she looked at Marshall as “one of the main reasons I wanted to be a lawyer,” calling him “a fighter” in the courtroom.