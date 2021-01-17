Trending:

Kamala Harris To Be Sworn In By Justice Sonia Sotomayor At Inauguration

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks after US President-elect Joe Biden nominated their economic and jobs team at The Queen theater January 8, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. - Biden and Harris announced on January 8, 2021 the following nominees for their economic and jobs team: for Secretary of Commerce, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo; for Secretary of Labor, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh; for Small Business Administrator, California official Isabel Guzman; and for Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Biden's former counselor Don Graves. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris To Be Sworn In By Justice Sonia Sotomayor At Inauguration

Justice Sonia Sotomayor holds another historic first position for women.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

The magnitude of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ historical inauguration day takes place on Jan. 20, 2021. And madam vice president will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina U.S. Supreme Court Justice. 

For the momentous occasion, Harris chose to be sworn in using two bibles, ABC News reports. The first which previously belonged to the late Regina Shelton, a childhood neighbor who was a second mother to Harris. She used Shelton’s bible during her swearing in for the California Attorney General and the United States Senate. 

The second bible belonged to the late civil rights icon and the first Black Supreme Court Justice, who inspired her career, Thurgood Marshall

RELATED: BET News Presents: Live Coverage of Inauguration 2021

“Some of my greatest heroes were lawyers: Thurgood Marshall, Charles Hamilton Houston, Constance Baker Motley—giants of the civil rights movement. I cared a lot about fairness, and I saw the law as a tool that can help make things fair,” Harris wrote in her  2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold.

Posting a video on Twitter in July 2020, the vice president-elect said that she looked at Marshall as “one of the main reasons I wanted to be a lawyer,” calling him “a fighter” in the courtroom.

This will be the second time Sotomayor will take part in an inauguration. The first time was in 2013 when she swore in Joe Biden as vice president.

(Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC