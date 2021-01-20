Vice President Kamala Harris Swears In Raphael Warnock And Jon Ossoff Officially

In one of her first official duties as vice president, Kamala Harris has sworn in newly-elected Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The ceremony took place just before 5 p.m. EST

Warnock and Ossoff won both of Georgia’s January 5 Senatorial runoff elections, defeating incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The victories turn control of the U.S. Senate over to Democrats once the pair take office at the end of the month.

Harris also swore in Alex Padilla today. He’s California’s former secretary of state who will take over the seat Harris vacated in the Senate to become Vice President.

Watch footage of the swearing in below.