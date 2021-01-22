Attorney Ben Crump Praises Grand Jurors Decision To File Petition To Impeach AG Daniel Cameron

A petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was filed on Friday (January 22) by three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case.

While the three have remained anonymous, they are speaking out against how the 26-year-old’s case was handled in the courtroom, along with other “concerned citizens,” according to the jurors’ counsel, Kenneth Glogower.

After Cameron's office presented the case in September, it faced criticism for indicting only one former Louisville Metro Police Officer for his role in Taylor’s death. Brett Hankison was indicted on three charges of wanton endangerment. He was one of three who police said fired shots during a botched raid of Taylor’s home last March.

Cameron’s office has also faced criticism about how a grand jury came to that conclusion. He said the jury agreed Sgt. John Mattingly and former Det. Myles Cosgrove, the other shooters, were justified in their actions. The anonymous jurors have since said Cameron lied about the options grand jurors were presented and about the decisions the jury ultimately made.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Taylor’s family, released a statement on Friday praising the decision to indict Cameron.

“The move to petition the impeachment of Attorney General Daniel Cameron is an extremely courageous and admirable action taken by these grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case,” Crump stated. “They should be applauded for taking a valiant stand for justice and transparency within our institutions, along with reclaiming their voices that AG Cameron attempted to stifle during the grand jury proceedings.:

He continued: “AG Cameron placed an impossible burden on these citizens when he skewed the circumstances of Bre’s death and failed to present the possibility of homicide charges. Citizens being able to fully trust those holding public office has never been more important and we hope at the very least, this sends the message that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and manipulate our processes for their own devious purposes.”

Crump is demanding that Cameron be held accountable for misleading the public about the grand jury findings in September.

“We encourage the House committee to seriously review this petition and hold AG Cameron accountable for his role in misleading the public and the grand jurors, and denying justice for Breonna Taylor and her family,” he added in his statement.

On March 13, Louisville police officers Hankison, Cosgrove, and Mattingly executed a “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment, which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing the disturbance at the door to be intruders, Walker fired his weapon. Gunfire from the officers ensued. One officer was wounded, but Taylor sustained eight gunshots which killed her.

The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment and she was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after, and he had been already arrested earlier the same night.