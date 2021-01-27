Florida Cop Slams Black Student To Ground Knocking Her Unconscious

Video of a cop violently slamming a Black female student to the ground and knocking her unconscious is receiving criticism over the extreme use of force. The footage was shot on Tuesday (January 26) at Liberty High School in Osceola, Florida by a fellow student. The shocking video shows a young woman with her hands behind her back as a deputy slams her to the ground. Viewers can hear a loud bang as the girl’s head slams the concrete and appears to put her out cold.

Twitter user @loulunev posted the video that has since gone viral and claims this isn’t the first time he’s witnessed violence coming from adults at the school.

“This is liberty high school in Osceola county and I’ve seen my share of body slams from that school not only by officers but from deans as well,” the user tweeted. “I’ve seen grown ass man hop on top of girls to hold them down while they are clearly in distress.”

The same person who posted the viral video on Twitter added: "This girl was already separated and under control by one of the faculty members when the officer came out of nowhere, picked her up and bodyslammed her headfirst on to the concert."