Chance The Rapper Sends A Message To ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’

Written by BET Staff

Tessica Brown has gone viral for spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair. The reaction to her Tik Tok video explaining her dilemma has been strong, and even celebrities like Chance the Rapper are weighing in. On Feb. 6, Chance wrote on Twitter, “I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well.”

I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021

He isn’t the only one. The View co-host Sunny Hostin also had some empathetic words, “So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl. Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way ‘a statement’ pls show her some grace and understanding.”

So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl. Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way “a statement” pls show her some grace and understanding. https://t.co/t6k8JHYKfv — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 6, 2021

Brown’s ordeal started about a month ago, when she used the strong adhesive to secure her wig after she ran out of her usual hair glue. Last week, she took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas. Gorilla Glue even tweeted some advice after Brown’s story went viral:

On Saturday (Feb. 6), Brown posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, she said she went to the emergency room to seek treatment but left the hospital after the medical staff told her she would need to stay for 20 hours for proper treatment and observation. She claims the nurse who was treating her gave her acetone and saline water to replicate the treatment at home. Brown later posted a video of another woman, a TikTok user named Juanita Brown, applying the liquids to her head. It’s not clear if the home treatment worked. RELATED: Viral Tik Tok Shows Woman Using Gorilla Glue Spray On Her Hair Brown’s hair has been rock solid for almost a month after using Gorilla Glue Spray instead of normal hair spray. TMZ reports she’s hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. Gorilla Glue issued an official statement via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 8), reading in part: “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Tessica Brown has also started a GoFundMe account, raising over $10,000 in just a day.

