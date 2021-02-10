‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown Gets Emotional And Says She Regrets Posting Video

Tessica Brown lit up the internet with a Tik Tok video in which she confessed to using Gorilla Glue spray on her hair. Her saga went viral, with many people showing sympathy but more than a few making fun of the 40-year-old mother of five. Now, she wants the world to know she’s more than just a viral joke.

The Louisiana native spoke with ET and said she didn’t post the video with the intention to go viral, but that she was actually seeking help about what to do about her glued down hair.

"I never was going to take this to social media. The reason I took this to social media was because I didn't know what else to do," an emotional Brown told the news outlet. "And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn't think for one second when I got up the next morning it was gonna be everywhere."

Brown says she was in a hurry leaving her home and used the adhesive product on her hair after running out of her actual hair spray. She “definitely” regrets the decision, says she’s used Gorilla Glue spray and believed she’d be able to “wash it right out.”

After realizing nothing was helping her remove the product, she decided to go to the emergency room at St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana, where the medical professionals attempted to remove the glue with "little acetone packs."

Brown, who owns Tessica’s Little Angels daycare and runs the Dazzling Divaz dance team, received criticism and was the butt of jokes online. She says it’s taken a toll on her wishes she would have never posted the video.

"I told my son today, 'I wish I could just go back,' because I'm over it. I'm over it," she said. "I'm usually the person that I don't care what people say. I just move at my own pace. I don't care what people say, but it's just getting to the point where people are on TV saying stuff about me."

She added: "If you knew me, you wouldn't say half the stuff they are saying. Then somebody said, 'Oh, she's just put that on her head on purpose just to get to here.' Who in their right mind would say, 'Oh well, let me just spray this in my head and become famous overnight?' Never!…Who would want them to do that? I needed somebody to tell me how to take this off, that's all it was."

Watch the full interview below.