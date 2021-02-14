Kamala Harris Surprises Healthcare Workers With Valentine's Day Cookies

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, made a special Valentine’s Day weekend surprise visit to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple made an unplanned visit on Saturday (Feb. 13) to the Washington D.C. VA Medical Center to meet Denis McDonough, the new VA secretary, and his wife Kari, to hand out baskets of Valentine’s Day cookies to healthcare workers.

"We are so grateful for you," Harris, 56, said to the doctors and nurses, who were provided coffee by the McDonoughs, People reports.