Kamala Harris Surprises Healthcare Workers With Valentine's Day Cookies

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, made a special Valentine’s Day weekend surprise visit to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple made an unplanned visit on Saturday (Feb. 13) to the Washington D.C. VA Medical Center to meet Denis McDonough, the new VA secretary, and his wife Kari, to hand out baskets of Valentine’s Day cookies to healthcare workers.
RELATED: Love Isn't Canceled: Five Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day At Home
"We are so grateful for you," Harris, 56, said to the doctors and nurses, who were provided coffee by the McDonoughs, People reports.
Each individually wrapped cookie came with a note attached that said “Have a sweet Valentine's Day! We appreciate you. Kamala & Doug,” the report notes.
RELATED: Rethink Valentine’s Day With A Day Of Self-Care: 10 Black-Owned Wellness Products To Try This Sunday
On Friday (Feb. 12) First Lady Jill Biden installed large Valentine’s hearts on the North Lawn of the White House as a hopeful message to the country.
“Unity. Compassion. Courage. Strength. Family. Healing,” a few of the pink, red and white hearts said.
“I just wanted some joy and I think just, with the pandemic, everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope. That’s all,” the First Lady told reporters.
(Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS