'Gorilla Glue Girl’ Donating The Majority Of The Money Raised From GoFundMe

Tessica Brown’s ordeal began a month ago when she used the strong adhesive to secure her wig after she ran out of her regular hair spray. She took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas on removing the glue. Gorilla Glue even tweeted some advice after Brown’s story went viral.

Restore Foundation is a nonprofit founded by Dr. Michael Obeg, the surgeon who performed her procedure for free.

Tessica Brown went viral after spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair and raised over $23,000 via a GoFundMe account . However, according to TMZ , she is donating over $20,000 to the Restore Foundation , which provides reconstructive surgery services.

On Feb. 6, Brown posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, she said she went to the emergency room to seek treatment but left the hospital after the medical staff told her she would need to stay for 20 hours for proper treatment and observation.

Thankfully, the Louisiana native went through a special procedure in Beverly Hills, Calif., by plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng.

Before the procedure, Obeng explained to BET.com that to remove the glue, he would use a specially made solvent created by him and his team that would dissolve the long-bonded adhesive.

“The procedure will not remove her hair,” Dr. Obeng said. “However, the strong solvents may damage the health of the hair.”

The procedure took four hours to complete, and Dr. Michael Obeng did not charge Brown.

Brown is reportedly recovering in her hometown of Violet, Saint Bernard Parish, Louisiana. She cannot style her hair for six weeks.

TMZ originally reported she hired an attorney and was weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. However, in an interview with ET, Brown responded to reports that she was considering suing by saying, “I don’t understand what all of the other stuff is coming from. No. I’ve never ever said that. Again, I don’t know where all this is coming from because at this point everybody saying it.”

Gorilla Glue issued an official statement via Twitter on Feb. 8, reading in part: “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”