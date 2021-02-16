Black History Month Pride: Meet Nalo Zidan

Black Masculinities scholar, Nalo Zidan is determined to help the world learn more about the spectrum that is gender and the expressions gender encompasses. In true academic fashion, she poses questions that make most people take a beat before responding. The first one she asked this writer was, “How are people supposed to be in their bodies?”

And she’s the expert. A masculine woman, Zidan was displeased with the way the media and even society at large has depicted and considered Black bodies. She founded the nonprofit, Blackgirlmasculine, which is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the ideas, issues and contributions of Queer, Black, masculine-identified women and non-binary people.

“Men don’t own masculinity,” Zidan begins. “There is masculine energy. And women can possess that energy and identify in themselves that energy.” And sadly, therein lies the threat that has and continues to oppress those women who don’t perform gender in ways that are expected. “A woman who is trans masculine is degenderizing masculinity. And masculinity is not an energy that rests only with men! How a person wants to be seen stands apart from those labels.”