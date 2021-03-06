Tessica Brown, Who Put Gorilla Glue In Her Hair, Receives Breast Biopsy Results

Removing Gorilla Glue spray from her hair wasn’t the only thing Tessica Brown has had to worry about in recent months.

Dr. Michael Obeng, the Los Angeles plastic surgeon who removed the Gorilla Glue Brown famously put in her hair, discovered two lumps, one in each breast, during a pre-surgical consultation on February 25 for a breast lift/implants and abdominal lipo.

Brown’s manager Gina Rodriguez told TMZ on Friday (March 5) that the masses were determined to be benign cysts, the result of fibrocystic breast disease, which comes with its own complications. Dr. Obeng removed the masses during the other procedures and sent them to be biopsied, the report says.

Now, Brown will now have to get a mammogram every six months since the disease generally makes it tougher for doctors to identify potentially cancerous lumps.

According to the National Cancer Institute, early detection for breast cancer can translate into starting treatment earlier, possibly before it spreads. And past data shows that early detection can help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer among women ages 40 to 70, especially women 50 and older, and who are of color.