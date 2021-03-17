Alena Wicker, 12-Year-Old Prodigy, Graduates High School And Wants To Work For NASA

Alena Wicker, a 12-year-old prodigy from Arizona, is set to begin her college education at Arizona State University later this year. And that’s just the beginning for her.

According to ABC News, the pre-teen, who completed high school through at-home schooling, plans to major in astronomical and planetary sciences and chemistry and hopes it will lead to working for NASA by the time she turns 16.

“I’ll be driving one of those future space mobiles by the time I graduate college,” she told the network.

According to Wicker, age should set no limitations. “It doesn’t matter what your age or what you’re planning to do. Go for it, dream, then accomplish it,” she says.



Wicker says her passion for building began as an infant with LEGOs.

"I always liked dreaming of being an engineer because throughout my life I liked building," Wicker told KXXV.com.

"At four years old she said I'm going to work at NASA and I'm going to go up there, she would point to the stars," said Daphne Mcquarter, Alena's mom.

Alena says her goal is to build rovers like the one sent to Mars in the Perseverance mission.

"I'm just planning it all as I go," she said.