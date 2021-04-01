Nike Issues Restraining Order Against Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’

Nike isn’t happy with Lil Nas X and has reportedly issued a restraining order, blocking the sale of his “Satan Shoes.”

According to CBS News, on Wednesday (March 31), a U.S. District Court in New York approved the apparel company’s request for a temporary restraining order against MSCHF, the art collective that collaborated with the singer to create a pair of sneakers containing “one drop” of human blood. The collaborators used modified Nike Air Max 97s.

"Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes," Nike said to CBS News via a statement Thursday. "We don't have any further details to share on pending legal matters. However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike's approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project."

The court order states that MSCHF cannot fulfill any orders. The Brooklyn-based agency’s lawyer said that the majority of the shoes, over 600 pairs, have already been shipped to customers.

Nike’s legal team says “irreparable harm” has been done regardless if the shoes are in the hands of customers. He argues that the shipping doesn’t remove the “post-sale confusion and delusion” experienced by Nike customers. The company also claims customers are now boycotting the brand online for its assumed association with Satan and demands MSCHF stop all orders currently in transit and recover them.

On Monday, 665 pairs of the sneakers, which were priced at $1,018, sold out in just one minute. Fans were given the opportunity to enter a giveaway to win the final 666th pair of the shoes, however that raffle is currently on hold.