This Is How Morgan Freeman Is Urging People To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 01: Actor Morgan Freeman attends the premiere of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I trust science.”

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Morgan Freeman is someone many people trust, so his endorsement of getting the COVID-19 vaccine holds a lot of weight.

The legendary actor recently participated in a public service announcement urging Americans to get the shot in hopes of helping end the pandemic.

"I'm not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me," the 83-year-old said in the PSA, which was released Monday (April 5) by the arts advocacy group The Creative Coalition.

“So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine," he adds. "If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another."

Freeman concludes the PSA by saying that getting the coronavirus vaccine will "help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again."

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Watch the PSA below.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

